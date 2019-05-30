One chef from the Erie’s Rib Festival speaks about his experience

The wold Rib Cook Off continues in Downtown Erie and one barbecue chef has been coming to Erie’s rib festival for almost two decades.



Owner of the Pig Foot Kevin Gift, has been making barbecue for 28 years. Gift says he has been attending the rib fest in Erie for about 19 years now. Gift says Erie’s weather is always a little tricky, however he is optimistic about his sales.



“It doses have a big play on it. Like you know, We’re outside all the time, we expect to have bad weather once in a while“ Says Pig Foot owner Kevin Gift.



Erie’s wild rib cook off and music festival will run from 11 a-m to 10 p-m today, and then from 11 a-m until 11 p-m on Friday and Saturday.