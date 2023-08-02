One person is dead Wednesday night after fire breaks out at an Erie high rise.

That fire breaking out at Richford Arms at 5th and State Streets around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Crews were able to contain the blaze inside that apartment, something incredibly important considering the amount of people that live throughout that building.

City of Erie firefighters were urgently fighting a fire inside an Erie high rise.

A fire on the fourth floor of Richford Arms breaking out early Wednesday evening, one tenant described watching the fire from the sidewalk below.

“I was scared to death,” said Ethel Wheat, a 10-year Richford Arms resident. “I looked and there was this thick, black smoke and glass was flying everywhere.”

A 56-year-old woman was found dead inside that apartment where the fire had started. Wheat said the woman was a newer resident to the building.

Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook has not made a ruling on the cause of death but said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they faced a tall task in getting firefighters and their gear up the stairs.

“With it being a high rise like this, we take our own hoses up on to the floor, plus we supply water from the outside with what we call a stand-pipe system to get the water up there,” said Fred Gillespie, deputy chief of the Erie Fire Department.

The apartment door was locked from the inside as firefighters broke in to put out the fire.

They said the fire was contained to mostly the living room, keeping this from becoming a much larger emergency.

The Deputy Chief of the City of Erie Fire Department says it’s always difficult, and there’s so much urgency when fighting a fire in a building of this scale.

“Multiple people can be living in a building like this at the same time. We have to control all of the smoke from going up and down,” Deputy Chief Gillespie said. “We had fire crews go to each apartment to verify everyone was ok. Checked all floors for additional smoke or anybody else maybe having a medical emergency because of the excitement going on down here. Fortunately, we did not have any other issues.”

“Erie has a wonderful fire department and we love them here at the Richford Arms,” Ethel Wheat went on to say.

Fire investigators were busy at the scene but have yet to release a cause to the public. Coroner Lyell Cook said toxicology testing will be done on the victim.