A shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Farrell has left one man dead with the shooter still at large.

Officers from the Farrell Police Department were called out to a residence in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard in Farrell, PA around 4:30 a.m. for a disturbance according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

While officers were on scene, they were notified of a deceased male subject at a nearby hospital. Officers later determined that the subject, Jayson Burns, 21, of Sharon, PA was shot during during a physical altercation with three other males at the residence.

According to a release, the subjects transported Burns to UPMC Farrell where he was later pronounced dead. The shooter fled the scene and was later identified as Darrell Harrison, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio pictured below.

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Harrison who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Harrison is considered armed and dangerous by PSP and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the PSP Mercer Station at (724)-662-6162.