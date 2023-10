(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One man is dead Saturday morning after a single-car accident with a pedestrian in North East.

According to Erie County 911, a 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the 10000 block of of West Main Street in North East around 6:15 a.m.

Erie County Coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.