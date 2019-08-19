One dead after strange accident on Route 98 in Cussewago Township

One person is dead after a strange accident on Route 98.

It happened at the intersection of Route 98 and Center Road in Cussewago Township, Crawford County.

47-year-old Aaron Schultz of Cambridge Springs died after being struck by a utility pole.

According to State Police said the victim got out of his car to originally check on another man, Jacob Plough, who struck a road sign and utility pole.

While checking on Plough, a tractor trailer truck drove into the intersection, catching the low hanging wires, which were then pulled down onto Schultz and Plough.

Plough suffered a leg injury, and Schultz suffered fatal injuries. No word on any charges.