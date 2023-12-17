Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a three-car crash in LeBoeuf Township on Route 97.

Calls first went out for a crash at 12:58 p.m. in the 5100 block of Rt. 97 near Hare Rd. on Sunday with reports of heavy damage to the vehicles and several people entrapped in their vehicles.

Fire police and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were also called to the scene and Rt. 97 was closed between Flatts Rd. and Hare Rd. at the intersection with Hough Rd. from approximately 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PSP confirmed one person was dead at the scene while one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Erie County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Ethan Johnson of Titusville.

According to PSP Erie, the driver of a Dodge Durango was driving south on Rt. 97 when they lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway while a Chevrolet Trax and Jeep Patriot were driving north.

After losing control, the driver of the Durango hit the Trax causing it to go off the road heading southwest, hit an embankment causing it to roll over with the occupants suffering minor injuries.

After hitting the Trax, the Durango then hit the Jeep Patriot driven by Johnson causing it to leave the road to the northeast. He was pronounced dead at the scene by PSP while the passenger was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Durango was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police continue to investigate.