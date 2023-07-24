A two-car crash this weekend claimed the life of a Meadville woman.

That crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 14,000 block of state Highway 98 in Hayfield Township.

According to state police, 25-year-old Chaz Miller attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

That’s when his SUV drove into the path of an oncoming car driven by 39-year-old Rebecca Doughty. Both cars swerved but ended up hitting each other.

Miller’s SUV went over an embankment, rolled onto its roof then caught fire. He was able to get out with only minor injuries.

Doughty’s vehicle became disabled on the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on any charges.