One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township.

The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot just after 2 p.m.

Cook said a westbound vehicle went out of control into the path of an eastbound pickup.

The death has been ruled accidental due to blunt force trauma.

Route five was closed for hours from Route 98 to Fairplain Road in Girard Township.