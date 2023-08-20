(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 7700 block of Liberty Street in West Fallowfield Township just southeast of Conneaut Lake around 2:15 August 19 after the driver of a sedan failed to complete a left turn and was struck head-on by a motorcycle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Meadville, the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of Crystal Lake Inn and was struck on its 9 o’clock side by the driver of a motorcycle on its front end.

The driver of the sedan, Lawrence Aymar, 80, of Pittsburgh along with a passenger in the sedan were transported to Meadville Medical Center for possible injuries.

Jed Davis, 62, of Hermitage PA has identified as the driver of the motorcycle and was transported to UPMC Horizon in Greenville where he later died of his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police Meadville was assisted on the scene by Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Conneaut Lake Area Service and Mercer County Coroner Office.