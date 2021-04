WATTSBURG — One person is dead after hitting a pole on Route 8 and Doolittle Rd. in Wattsburg.

According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. State Police-Erie and Kuhl Hose Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the vehicle had collided with a pole. The victim was dead at the scene.

Route 8 from Townhill Rd. to Jones Rd. were closed for several hours.