One dead in early morning car accident near East Springfield exit along I-90

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person is dead following an early morning car accident along I-90 in West County.

Initial calls for the accident went out just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the East Springfield exit.

According to crews on scene, the accident involved one car with two people inside. One of those people was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident. State police are investigating.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News