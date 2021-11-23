One dead in early morning car accident near East Springfield exit along I-90

One person is dead following an early morning car accident along I-90 in West County.

Initial calls for the accident went out just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the East Springfield exit.

According to crews on scene, the accident involved one car with two people inside. One of those people was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident. State police are investigating.

