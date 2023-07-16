(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is dead and several others are in critical condition after a two-car accident in North East Sunday morning.

That accident occurred at the corner of Gay and East Lake Roads in North East Township just before 10 a.m.

According to witnesses, the SUV was turning on to East Lake Road, when he was struck by a pickup truck hauling a trailer leaving one person dead and two more in critical condition with one being life flighted to a local hospital.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene and PSP continues to investigate.