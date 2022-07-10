On July 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police responded to a fatal crash that took place on Route 18 just south of Pennside Road in Conneaut Township.

According to State Police, one car was heading south on Route 18 at an apparent high rate of speed and left the side of the road which resulted in the car hitting a ditch and overturning.

The impact was enough to eject all three occupants from the vehicle.

A 33-year-old male was reportedly fatally injured from this crash. The other two female occupants were transported by ambulance to UPMC Hamot to be treated for injuries.

It was reported that none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Police also found multiple alcoholic beverage containers at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is currently ongoing.