One doctor speaks on why parents should vaccinate

“Immunizations are a wonderful way to keep our children and others very safe from terrible illnesses people use to experience all the time before shots, ” said Doctor Susan Moore.

Moore says shots for immunizations are the most effective way to keep you, your kids, and fellow neighbors safe.

As far as the rumors of the measles vaccination causing medical problems, she says it was all a hoax created about 20 years ago. The doctors were paid to illustrate a medical hoax so people could sue the insurance companies.

“We have had 20 to 25 years of good scientific research that has disproved that hoax many times but the idea took hold,” said Moore.

Moore says for people on the edge about vaccinating your kids, you need to decide who you are going to trust, the internet or science.