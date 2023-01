One person was reportedly hospitalized after a tractor trailer accident that lead to serious damage of a construction trailer along Interstate 90 Jan. 11, afternoon.

Calls for this accident going out around 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 46 in North East.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the truck lost control and went off the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State police are investigating the cause.