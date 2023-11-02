One person is in the hospital after a vehicle collides with a utility pole.

Crews were called out for the accident around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and School Street in Girard.

First responders found a sheered pole and a vehicle that sustained heavy damage and knocked out power in multiple locations throughout Girard.

Crews shut down eastbound traffic at Church Street while crews cleared the scene. One person was transported to the hospital and crews continue to investigate.