Slick roads are likely to blame for an accident in West Mead Township last night.

Crews on the scene say the car left the roadway and struck a tree around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Franklin Pike Road.

The driver was reportedly trapped for around 15 minutes.

Fire crews used tools to help free the driver who was then taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.