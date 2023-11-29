Crews had their work cut out for them on Wednesday after a garbage truck crashed into the side of a building.

According to authorities, this happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 12th and Rasberry streets. The truck also struck a light pole causing wires to hang on the ground.

Crews from Erie Fire and Police departments and Penelec were called to the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.