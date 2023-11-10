One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night rollover.

Crews were called out for an accident in the 1000 block of East 24th Street around 11 p.m. for a rollover accident.

According to police, the driver allegedly swerved to avoid something in the road, which caused them to collide with a parked vehicle and cause the car to flip over.

Another parked car suffered minor damage. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police continue to investigate the incident.