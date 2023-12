One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fairview Tuesday evening.

That crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Van Camp Road. According to reports from the scene, rescue crews arrived to find a vehicle on its roof with one person still secured in the wreck by their seatbelt.

Rescue workers freed the person quickly, and they were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of any injuries.