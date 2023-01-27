UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday.

Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of West Eighth Street. According to reports from the scene, a driver apparently lost control of the vehicle before crashing into another vehicle head-on.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation.