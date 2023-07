One person is in the hospital following an overnight hit and run accident.

Crews responding to the hit and run just after 10:30 Tuesday night in the 500 block of West 29th street.

According to police, one male had been struck and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

West 29th street was closed from Sigsbee Street to Walnut Street as a result of the accident.

Information about the car involved is not known at this time as police continue to investigate.