(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in custody following a rollover accident this morning.

Crews were called out for a rollover accident in the 3600 block of French Street at 12:30 Thursday morning.

When crews arrived they found a car on a fence, and on fire.

According to reports from the scene, the driver took out a curb, a tree, a section of the house including its porch, before landing on its side on a fence and catching fire.

Police confirm that the driver is in custody, they believe the driver was going too fast which caused the accident.

No injuries were reported.