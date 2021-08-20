One in hospital after motorcycle accident in North East

A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following an apparent crash with a car.

That accident happening shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Route 89 near North East.

At this time, YourErie.com does not yet know the identity of the rider or the extent of the injuries.

The accident closed the roadway down to one lane while crews worked to clear the debris.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.