One person is injured in an accident at West 18th and Myrtle streets involving a motorcycle and a car.

Calls for the crash going out just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claim two people were on the motorcycle when it was struck by a car crossing the intersection.

Emergycare confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

Erie police continue to investigate at the scene.