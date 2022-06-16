FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, PA – One person was injured in a one-car accident early Thursday morning.

Crews from Lake Shore Fire Department, Fairview Fire and Rescue and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a one-car accident at Route 5 and Manchester Road around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle on its side and in the woods just off from the road.

The individual was transported via ambulance to a hospital. Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene investigating the accident.

At this time, no additional details are available.