A car plowed into a house in North East overnight, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened in the 9400 block of Route 20 in North East around midnight.

According to reports from the scene, a man lost control of his car, left the roadway and slammed into a home.

First responders say he suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.