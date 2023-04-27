One person is sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Calls for the rollover went out around 6 p.m., near the 500 block of West Stancliffe Road in McKean.

According to reports from the scene, rescue workers arrived to find heavy damage to both vehicles.

Surprisingly, when looking at the damage, the driver and one passenger were able to get out of the rolled over car without any help but another passenger in was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

According to a witness, the car involved left the roadway, rolled, then slammed into a parked unoccupied truck.