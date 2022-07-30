A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29).

From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn onto Sterrettania Road before it was was struck at the 2:00 position by a Ford 150, operated by an Ohio man.

Minor injuries were reported from the driver of the Subaru. Both vehicles were removed from the scene.