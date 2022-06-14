MCKEAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — First responders from McKean Hose Company and Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two-car accident Tuesday morning.

The accident took place around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the I-90 eastbound and Sterrettania Road entrance ramp.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles, a minivan and a delivery truck, with moderate front end damage.

Crews transported one patient to a nearby hospital. Members from McKean Hose Company assisted with fluid cleanup by utilizing oil dry and brooms.

West County Towing arrived on scene to tow the minivan. Pennsylvania State Police were on scene investigating.