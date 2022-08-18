(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Emergency crews from Platea and West County responded to a rollover accident early Thursday morning.

The car accident took place just after 5 a.m. Thursday along Route 18 in Cranesville near Madeline’s Restaurant. When crews arrived on the scene, they found an overturned vehicle on its roof in a ditch.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Platea firefighters also assisted with traffic control and debris cleanup. Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause of the accident.