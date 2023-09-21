Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in the hospital following an overnight rollover accident.

Calls went out for the accident in the 700 block of Peninsula Drive just before 1:40 Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof with heavy damage. They also found one person trapped inside the vehicle.

The female that was inside the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver hit a curb which then caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.