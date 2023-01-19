One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday.

At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof near Halsey Road. The driver reportedly had minor injuries.

Mt. Jewett Fire Department, Kane Fire Department and Bradford City EMS assisted at the scene.