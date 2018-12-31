Local News

One injured in rollover accident on Depot Road

One person was injured in a two-car accident that sent one of the vehicles tumbling down an embankment. That accident happening around 3pm in the 4000 block of Depot Road in Harborcreek Township. 

According to first responders, a car that was stopped at the top of the I-90 off-ramp pulled out into the path of an SUV traveling south along Depot Road.  The impact from the crash sent the SUV over an embankment.  

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating.

