One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight.

Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car onto its side.

That driver suffered a minor arm injury. They were evaluated at the scene, but did not seek any further treatment.