One injured in two-car rollover at East 25th & East Ave. Sunday evening

Erie crews had quite a mess on their hands after a two-car accident at a busy intersection Sunday evening.

Erie County 911 officials tell us two vehicles were involved in a car accident around 7 p.m. Sunday at East 25th Street and East Avenue. Initial reports said victims were trapped in one of the vehicles, but everyone was able to get out safely.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list