One last ride in honor of the late Ralph Pontillo

Today, the motorcycling company came together to pay their respects to the late Ralph Pontillo, the founder and executive director of Erie’s Roar on the Shore. JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi shares the story.

More than 50 bikers showing up to honor a late friend and the man who created it all…Roar on the Shore, Ralph Pontillo. Mark Sambuchino, Pontillo’s first cousin, was at the memorial ride.

“It fills my heart with joy, it really does,” Sambuchino said. “He was loved this much. He really was.”

Joe Askins saying this is the best way to pay tribute to Pontillo, doing something that he loved.

“You take Ralph who was full of life, passionate about motorcycles and friends. A ride like this is something he would want to be a part of,” Askins said. “Ralph would want to lead this ride.”

And Seth Tuttle says that Pontillo was a driven individual, especially when it came to something he believed in.

“He really felt for the Manufacturing Association did good for the community,” Tuttle said. “I think it has, really. He proved it night.”

After Presque Isle Downs and Casino, riders then made their way here to the St. Peter Cathedral, to pay their respects to Pontillo one last time.

Once arriving at the Cathedral, riders gathered together inside as one united group. It wasn’t long for a line to start forming outside, with people all over Erie paying their respects.

John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership, tells us that Pontillo, through his efforts in the community, touched many lives.

“With his efforts in the Manufacturers and Business Association, that has been many years of work on his part and teamwork.” Buchna said.