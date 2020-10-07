One man arrested after police chase resulting in damaged Erie Police Department cruiser

One man is charged after leading Erie Police on a car chase resulting in a damaged Erie Police cruiser.

Police say 26-year old David Shubert, Jr. was first seen driving a Saturn on the wrong sie of the road in the 1600 block of Parade Street last night.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, that’s when the pursuit began.

Police say officers were able to block in the car in the 2400 block of Old French Road. That’s when Shubert reportedly refused to get out and then struck a police cruiser and drove against the guard rail and cruiser on two wheels.

Police say once the car got back down, Shubert initiated another chase, which ended in the 1100 block of West 38th Street.

Police were able to take Shubert into custody and he is facing charges including: Aggravated assault while driving under the influence, fleeing police and other related charges.