One man arrested in City of Erie drug raid

Erie Police have arrested one Erie man after recovering a variety of drugs with a street value of $55,000 from a residence on McCarter Avenue.

The Erie Police Department Vice unit served a search warrant on the 1000 block of McCarter Avenue, recovering four firearms and a variety of drugs including marijuana, ecstasy, and meth. The investigation also led to the arrest of one Erie man.

“We’re currently investigating where these firearms came from. Several of the firearms are registered and we’re trying to track down the owners of these firearms because it doesn’t appear at this time like they have any connection with the arrested,” said Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department Deputy Chief.

Police charged 32-year old Devonne Clark with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver. The combined street value of the drug seizure is more than $55,000. Police say Clark has prior convictions and he is currently on probation.

“There’s a lot involved in these investigations, so we’re happy that we were able to serve this search warrant and take these drugs off the street and remove this individual as well,” Lorah said.

One neighborhood resident says this kind of arrest makes him concerned for younger members of his family.

“I’m always worried about my grandkids and my nephews and my nieces because we have little kids around here and I’m always worried about them running around,” Said an area resident of McCarter Avenue.

Area residents say they are grateful that Clark is off of the street.