One man arrested, one man at large following attack in East Erie County

One man is in prison and another man is still at large as police continue to look into the shooting and beating of a 21-year-old man in the woods of East Erie County.

Police have now arrested 23-year-old Dreshaun Jordan. Jordan was located in Chautauqua County New York.

Police state that Jordan and another man, 32-year-old Mark Smith, are persons of interest in the shooting and beating of 21-year-old Juleus Windham.

Windham, who is from Erie, was found in a wooded area of North East Township. He was found shot twice and assaulted.

Jordan is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail while Smith remains at large.

