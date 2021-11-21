One man dead after accidental shooting takes place in Warren County

One man has been reported dead after an accidental shooting took place while hunting in Warren County.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, this happened around noon on Saturday November 21st in the State Game Lands 197 in Columbus Township.

64-year-old Gary Hunt of Corry was killed when the person he was hunting with tripped and slipped which caused the firearm to discharge.

Hunt was fatally struck in the abdomen. Authorities are still investigating this situation.

