Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the City of Erie.

According to Erie Police, this happened around 7 p.m. on July 30 in the 1100 block of East 11th Street. The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Police said the injury did not seem to be life-threatening.

They are currently interviewing people, but no one has been arrested or charged as of yet.