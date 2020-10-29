One man in custody, another injured after shots were fired from a car that later crashed trying to elude police

21-year old Shaquell Davis

One man is in custody, another needed medical treatment after shots were fired from a car that later crashed trying to elude police.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer in an unmarked car was behind another vehicle in the 700 block of Cherry Street when suddenly shots were fired on a third vehicle.

The officer called for back up and tried to stop the vehicle, which led to a chase that ended when the car crashed near East 38th Street and Glenwood Park Blvd.

Arrested is 24-year-old Dupree Husband who police believe was driving the car. 21-year old Shaquell Davis is believed to have been the passenger.

We do not believe at this time that anyone was hit by gunfire, but the two men face charges of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

Husband was also charged with a DUI offense.