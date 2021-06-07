One man injured after an overnight shooting near East 26th and East Ave

One man is injured after an overnight shooting took place in Erie.

According to Erie Police, the shooting took place around 2:30 this morning near the intersection of East 26th and East Avenue just outside of a business in the area.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Several gun casings were found at the scene. Some of the bullets even went through the windows of a local barbershop and a nearby car.

No word has been released on a suspect at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.