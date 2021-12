One person is injured after being shot in North East.

Calls for a gunshot victim went out shortly before 6:30 p.m. on December 28th in the 9500 block of West Main Street.

According to Erie County 911, one man was taken to the hospital, but no word has been released on the extent of his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.