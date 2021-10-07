One man injured after shots fired incident in the City of Erie

One man is injured after shots are fired in the City of Erie.

According to Erie Police, the incident happened in the 600 block of Wayne Street just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports, the victim was shot twice in the leg and taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, but believe one or two men may have fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

