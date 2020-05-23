One man injured during quickly handled boat fire

A reported boat explosion sends fire crews racing to the scene Saturday afternoon.

According to Erie County 911, this happened around 4 p.m. near Ore Dock Road on the south pier.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly put out the fire.

According to the fire inspector on scene, the engine cover blew off of the boat as it got up to speed.

One person on the boat injured their knee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire inspector is still currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Correction: Ore Dock Road.