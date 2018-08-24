One Man is Shot by a State Trooper, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One man is dead after being shot by a State Trooper in Girard.

Police were called to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks for reports of suspicious man. When the troopers arrived, they had what they are calling "a brief encounter" with the man. According to state police, the trooper discharged his weapon hitting the man. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died. State police say the victim is 36 years of age. They know his name but are waiting to release that information until the family is notified. Pennsylvania state police are investigating as is the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

