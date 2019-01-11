One man killed after one crash crash this afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Union City man is killed in a one car crash this afternoon.

It happened just before 1:00 on Route 6N West of Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township. The victim who died was a passenger in the back seat of the car. He's identified as 88 year old Charles Price. According to State Police, the driver, 88 year old John Barton of Union City lost control of his car on snow and slush and crashed into a tree. Barton and a 76 year old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

