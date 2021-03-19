One man shot while another is in custody after Thursday night shooting

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting on Thursday night that left one man with a gun shot wound to the back and another man in custody.

Police have charged 50-year-old Orguna Sanders with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot another man in the 300 block of West 2nd Street.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday night.

After arriving at the scene, a witness reportedly identified Sanders as the suspect.

A short time later, police located Sanders sitting in his car in the 200 block of Sassafras Street.

The victim underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition. This is according to the officer in charge, who also said that a man being described as a person of interest surrendered to police without incident in the 200 block of Sassafras Street.